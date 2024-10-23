This is the iPhone 16 Plus, the larger variant of Apple's base models, and what I've spent the last two years calling the perfect work horse. Sure, I spend my time making video reviews today, but I'm not sure if you've noticed that my content mostly focuses on just how useful a product is.



We live in a time when you can fold your RAZR or Z Flip to use it like a camcorder, or prop your Pixel 9 Pro fold on its screen to use the other half to take a photo.. Cause yeah, I can see all of you not worrying about placing an $1800 phone carelessly over concrete just for that perfect shot, right? You get where I'm going. We're flooded with cool tricks the average person either doesn't care about, or will use once and forget its there. Some of us just want a phone that works, lasts all day and takes good photos, and that's where I feel this Plus model sits.



I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and let's dive in to our full review

