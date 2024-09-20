Android 15 and iOS 18 are both major new releases that'll power the smartphones we're using into 2025 and beyond. There's a lot of AI, of course, but more than buzzwords, cutesy (or perhaps terrifying) images, and new ways to rewrite your CV in the style of a pirate -- there are plenty of new features to dig into that really highlight the contrast that still exists between Android and iOS.



So with iOS 18 already out and Android 15 rolling out to phones imminently, it's time to take a look at how these two are shaping up.