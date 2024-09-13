I've just spent the past week reviewing the world's thinnest foldable phone.



This is the Honor Magic V3, and it measures just 4.35mm opened out. And when it's closed, it's barely any thicker than an iPhone 15 Pro Max. But what's arguably even more impressive about this thing is that it manages to be so thin while still including the essentials that you get from a flat flagship -- things like water resistance and wireless charging that were missing from earlier versions of this phone. Even the software has been tuned up to add important new features, plus new AI stuff because it's 2024 and everything is AI.



So it's time to go deeper and find out if this super-thin foldable is actually any good, and whether Samsung should be worried...