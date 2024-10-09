This is the pixel watch 3 and not sure if you've noticed but this is actually the first Google Smartwatch that I review. Yes, I did have the first two generations and I will admit that I did my best to try to use them, but a few things just didn't work out. The first watch in particular was a gigantic leap, not just for Google, but genuinely for wear OS. This whole idea of actually creating a smartwatch around the Fitbit was just genius. That watch alone set the standard that all others are following when it comes to specs and performance, but the compromises in taste were the problem for many. It only came in one size, which didn't include me, and the battery life was just atrocious.



The Pixel Watch 2 was built on that same platform and a ton of improvements, but dragged some problems with it and introduced new ones. The materials got cheaper, which I have no problem with when it came to the aluminum, but the display was my deal breaker. A Fitbit that favors runners, but then struggles with Polarized sunglasses should simply not exist.



It wasn't until this third generation and the introduction of a second size option that I was really compelled fully commit, so much so that I haven't taken it off ever since, which yes, means it even replaced my Galaxy Watch Ultra. It really didn't take much for me to notice this was overall a far better experience than I was expecting, though yeah, it's still not perfect. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and let me explain to you why in our full review.

