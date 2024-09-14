When Google launched the Pixel 6 Pro in late 2021, it was a major break with previous generations of Pixel. A new look, in both hardware and software. New Google silicon under the hood. And the first big camera tech upgrade in years.



Flash forward to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and despite some lingering visual similarities it already feels a world apart from its three-year-old predecessor, with a sharper, flatter design and new experience built for the age of AI.