The story of the Google Pixel is one of a lot of back and forth. At first, we saw the company try to tackle a smartphone competition that just did not work out with the Nexus. And so we went from this affordable approach into something more premium as companies like Apple and Samsung were not having a problem in making a market for themselves within that Realm. As a result the pixel was good in that it differentiated itself as a computational photography phone, at a time when it was still new enough to be considered an innovation. Today this is what you know as AI, and it allowed Google to stick to salvage old hardware for years and keep the cost down.



It wasn't until the Pixel 6 series that the company really changed the approach. It was no longer an either flagship, premium or affordable approach, but instead you could pick all three with the Pro, base or a series. Aside from minor tweaks, you could access Google's latest technology across the board, with the caveat that it was the latest only in Google's bubble. If anything this new Pixel 9 series a bit more of that, but with some added choices that are pretty interesting. The only question left is if it's worth to pay as much for this, as it is for the products that offer more at least in numbers. I'm Jaime Rivera with pocket now, and it's time for our full review.

