Yes, it's about that time. Actually a time we weren't expecting to happen so early. I mean, Samsung has been doing it. Unpacked events keep happening ever so slightly earlier. Heck even OnePlus is now launching it's flagship a full year early. I guess what we weren't expecting was for Google to follow suit. We've covered a multitude of rumors, and then yeah, eventually the company decided to simply pull a Google and leak things themselves.



Some things are great. Others are much needed. Others, I'll admit that at first impression, I'm still struggling with. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow, and let's deep dive into our hands-on of Google's new hardware for 2024.