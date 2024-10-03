This is the Pixel 8a, what Google calls as Colorful, Powerful, AI-full, and what I’m gonna call the best flagship for most people, even if yes, this technically isn’t a flagship. See, at this point, we’ve become accustomed to getting the best performance, photos, and even features from flagships, but if we’re honest, none of us like the price. Many praised OnePlus for creating such a thing the flagship killer, meaning mostly the best of everything for less money, but the company that actually deserves that title is Google. The Nexus 4 was the first time I remember a company giving us mostly the best of everything at half the price. For context, 2012’s iPhone 5 was $649, when the Nexus 4 was just $299. The only problem? Well by mostly I mean you got the best chips and some of the best hardware, but boy howdy did those photos suck. Google’s Nexus project barely figured some of it out at the tail end of the Nexus 6P, and by the time OnePlus figured it out with the 10 Pro, it already had a flagship price tag. I wish I could tell you that some of the Premium-Midrange offerings from Samsung get this right, but after testing everything under the sun, the last night in shinning armor is The Pixel 8a.. Sort of. I’m Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow, and let me explain to you why in our full review..

