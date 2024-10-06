Even if most products get forgotten by the media after their review period is done, there are a few that stand out. Gadgets that people still ask about months later. Some that we even decide to hold-on to as daily drivers, and that we get to see age over time. The Pixel 8 Pro is one of them. Google's most ambitious flagship is about to get refreshed in a few days, so it does beg to wonder if it's worth to stick around for another year, or get ready for that pre-order. I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and it's time for Google Pixel 8 Pro, After The Buzz.