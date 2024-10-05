On one corner we have the Galaxy Z Fold6, what Samsung calls as The Ultimate Foldable powered by Galaxy AI, and then on the other we have last year’s Galaxy Z Fold5, what the company called as the device to unfold your world, back when AI wasn’t really as much of a thing. The question left is if it’s really worth to consider either the old or the new, and especially when software updates have treated the old one so well? I’m Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and it’s time for another comparison, let’s talk about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 vs Galaxy Z Fold5.