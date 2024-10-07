On one corner we have the base RAZR, Motorola’s most aggressive foldable yet, not just in price, but also in features. On the other we have the Galaxy Z Flip6. Samsung’s latest flip powered by AI, and I already know what you’re thinking. Why is this not a comparison against the Motor RAZR+? That one is priced and specked more comparably, so no worries. That video is coming. Thing is, the base RAZR grew up so much in this generation, that I genuinely feel this is the first time we can measure such a thing as value on this form factor. Seriously, how good can this new RAZR be for nearly $400 less? I’m Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow, and it’s time for another comparison.