So, about that possible Apple event happening later. Yeah, well there's a lot to discuss there. Aside from an extra pair of Pro AirPods and even an updated iPad mini, Apple seems ready to bring us new Macs in probably the most aggressive launch we've seen from the lineup in a bit. At this point a year has passed since Apple's scary fast event for the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, and then we got new M3 MacBook Airs around 6 months ago. The natural progression was for this to be the M4 event, but that already happened with the iPad Pros we got to see in May. I know, that move was odd, but it helped pave the way to what to expect later this year for the Mac.



I'm Jaime Rivera with Pocketnow and grab some popcorn as it's time for another deep dive, this time all about Apple and computing.