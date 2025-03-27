Verizon has made big changes to its popular Disney Bundle, affecting both new and old customers. These changes focus on the content and price of the bundle, which is part of several high-tier unlimited plans Verizon offers.

Previously, customers on plans like Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome, and Welcome Unlimited could add the Disney Bundle for $10 per month. This bundle includes ad-free access to Disney+ and ad-supported versions of Hulu and ESPN+. However, this option, now known as the "legacy bundle," is no longer available for new customers.

The new bundle, called the "Disney Bundle Trio Basic," will replace the legacy bundle for all new customers who sign up for eligible Verizon plans. This new bundle also costs $10 per month, but importantly, it includes ad-supported versions of all three streaming services: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. The main difference between the two is the Disney+ tier; the legacy bundle had no ads, while the new bundle includes them. Hulu and ESPN+ remain ad-supported in both bundles.

Current customers with the legacy bundle will keep it and the current pricing until April 17, 2025. After that date, the price will increase to $15 per month. Verizon has said that any existing promotions or trial periods for the legacy bundle will stay effective until the end. After those promotional times are over, customers will face the new $15 monthly fee if they choose to continue the service.

This change in the Disney Bundle is a big deal for Verizon customers. The $5 price increase for the legacy bundle is significant but still a better value than getting each streaming service separately. The cost for Disney+ is on its official pricing page, and the cost for similar services is noticeably higher.

The same service without ads costs $29.99, while the service with ads costs $16.99. So, customers are still saving some money on the new plan but are paying half the price on the old, even with the price increase. However, removing the ad-free Disney+ option for new subscriptions is a downgrade for those wanting a high-quality viewing experience.

These changes are pretty normal for plans on any service. Normally, the initial plan is a way to get new customers, but as the benefits in the bundles increase their prices, the bundles have to match. In May 2023, Verizon revamped its plan offerings, cutting down the number of available unlimited plans and aiming for clearer options for customers.

Though this change was supposed to make the selection process easier, the plans' changes over time complicated things. Legacy plans always add complications, but because users are urged to move on to new plans, those complications don't last long.

Even still, the Verizon changes are much worse than what T-Mobile users go through. I have been at T-Mobile since the company first did the bundle with Netflix, and I am on a legacy plan. It is no fun to pay more over time for a bundle that was originally under $10, but at least I can use those services ad-free.

Ultimately, this is a way to avoid the cost of paying full price for services. Verizon likely has contracts to make the bill cheaper for the company, but as the main prices rise, it may start to eat into profits for the company. So, raising the price is a way to keep everyone happy, and the services that are part of the bundle win either way because they maintain a high subscriber count.

Do not leave your contract if you don't want to lose the benefit of an ad-free experience with Verizon. If you do, coming back will mean getting a plan with ads for just $10 a month instead of $15.

Source: Verizon