2025 is shaping up to be the year of satellite-to-phone emergency alerts, text messages, and, eventually, video calls. Today, Verizon announced a big expansion of its satellite texting capabilities, confirming that select Android phones can now send text messages to any other customer via satellite.

Apple added satellite emergency alerts to the iPhone in 2022 and has slowly improved the service. Unfortunately, Android devices have been slow to add the ability, but now it's finally here for anyone using Verizon Wireless. Plus, we're expecting similar rollouts from AT&T shortly, along with T-Mobile's Starlink message service.

In partnership with Skylo, Verizon is bringing satellite-based emergency messaging and location sharing to its subscribers starting today, March 19th, 2025. In a press release, the company said updates enabling satellite messaging will start rolling out today, and continue over the next two weeks. However, there's one big caveat: it only works on the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 series of phones.

Here's what Verizon had to say about this significant advancement: "We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon's network is America's largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are," said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology.

Obviously, the big question is how much this will cost for those on Verizon Wireless. Well, we have good news. For now, it looks like the service will be completely free throughout 2025. More importantly, as additional devices are released throughout the year, it'll be supported on more Verizon Android smartphones. However, I highly doubt it'll be free for very long.

Earlier this year, Verizon confirmed its satellite text message service for Android phones would be free, but we don't know how long that will last. There's a good chance it'll become an expensive add-on option sometime next year, but we'll have to wait and see.

How Verizon's Satellite Texting Works?

Verizon is taking a completely different approach than Apple or T-Mobile. Rather than invest in a satellite brand or partner with a company like Elon Musk's Starlink, Verizon has teamed up with Skylo.

Users without a cell phone signal (or in a dead zone) will be able to tap into a collection of satellites in orbit, allowing select Verizon Android phones to send a message or even their location. Skylo doesn't have its own satellites, though. Instead, it's partnered with countless providers, including EchoStar, Inmarsat, ViaSat, and others, to take advantage of their existing satellites. That way, no matter where you are, a satellite should be close enough to transmit a message. Well, as long as the person sending the message has a Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 series phone. Those messages can go to any customer, not just those with a Galaxy S25.

Related Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: Small but Great Hardware Improvements Long gone are the days of seeing incredible improvements year after year.

Sure, texting and location sharing are great, but that's not where Verizon's satellite ambitions end. Last month, Verizon (and AT&T) both successfully tested satellite-powered video calls from phone to phone in separate announcements. Obviously, that type of bandwidth is more difficult than sending a quick text message, but it's exciting to see continued improvements in the technology.

According to Skylo, one of Verizon's partners, satellite SMS is launching first this month, but additional mobile services will soon follow. For now, Verizon customers with an updated Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 can send a text message to any other customer via satellite while outside cellular service, and that's pretty neat.

Source: Verizon