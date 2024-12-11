Valve is now selling certified refurbished Steam Deck OLED models. The LCDs are already out of stock, but the OLED models are available in the US, UK, Canada, and the EU.

The Steam Deck OLED, which came out in November 2023, has a better screen, longer battery life, and slightly improved performance compared to the original LCD version, which we loved. While devices like the Asus ROG Ally X may have similar or even better performance and battery life, the Steam Deck OLED still has the edge in usability and popularity.

Every refurbished Steam Deck goes through a thorough testing process with over 100 checks at a Valve facility. These checks assess different features of the device, like the controls, sound, screen, internal parts, and battery condition. Valve claims that these refurbished units perform as well as new ones. Each refurbished unit includes a one-year warranty, a refurbished power adapter, and a carrying case. However, there might be some minor cosmetic imperfections.

The refurbishment process for the units includes resetting the system to factory settings, updating the software, and conducting a thorough check. The warranty on these refurbished units is the same as what you get with new ones. Valve has also clarified that their refurbished units are not the same as those sold by GameStop, which are refurbished independently and come with a different warranty.

The availability of refurbished units can change based on how many returned units meet Valve's strict quality standards. If you're looking for a refurbished unit, it's best to check the official website often for updates on stock. Currently, The 512GB version costs $439, and the 1TB version is priced at $519. These prices are lower than the usual retail prices, which are $549 for the 512GB model and $649 for the 1TB model. There are also refurbished LCD models, which are currently out of stock, starting at $279 for the 64GB model.

