From your everyday talking cows to upside-down, rainbow-colored, ASCII art made from ridiculously large prime numbers, these Linux commands range from mildly humorous to outright bizarre. Just because these commands are useless doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use them!

1 sl - The Typo Train is Coming

Let’s first clarify that this command is lowercase "S" and "L", sl. The intent of this command is to provide a somewhat comical indication that you’ve mistyped the common Linux directory listing command, "ls".

sudo apt install sl



sudo dnf install sl





Once installed, simply enter "sl" at the terminal prompt to make the train run. To make it a bit more interesting, sl also shows different variants of the typo train if some of the more common ls command line switches are used.

sl -l



sl -a



sl -la



man sl





If you know somebody who makes this mistake often, the typo train will help them break their bad habit fast!

2 cowsay - Talking Cows (and More!)

Linux has always had a somewhat strange and ongoing relationship with a few specific animals—cows being one of them. (No offense to the penguins or the llamas.) In the spirit of creating absolutely useless yet entertaining programs, cowsay was released to the world.

sudo apt install cowsay



sudo dnf install cowsay





To make the cow speak, enter any phrase after the cowsay command.

cowsay Moo I say to you! Now get back to work.





Bored with the cow and want to make Tux talk? You can do that too.

cowsay -f tux Never trust an animal with four stomachs.





There are also plenty more characters who will let you put words in their mouths. To see what else you can do with cowsay, try entering the following commands.

cowsay -l



cowsay -- help





3 fortune - Random (and Sometimes Profound) Wisdom

Fortune is one of the more self-explanatory items on this list. Think of it like being able to crack open a fortune cookie any time you want, right in your terminal (minus the preliminary delicious meal—and the tasty, crunchy cookie).

sudo apt install fortune



sudo dnf install fortune





Asking for a new fortune is as simple as typing "fortune" at the command line. If you’re creative, you can even pass the output of fortune to other programs—for example, cowsay. Try the following commands.

fortune



fortune | cowsay



fortune | cowsay -f bud-frogs





If you’re a bit creative with shell scripts, you can also set things up so that you are greeted with a new fortune each time you open (or exit) a terminal.