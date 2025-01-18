Automation can feel like magic. Having your door automatically unlock when you arrive home, or your favorite playlist start playing when you start driving is really satisfying. There are a surprising number of ways that you can trigger automations on your iPhone.

1 Triggering Automations Based on Time

One of the simplest automations you can run on your iPhone is an automation that performs a specific action at a set time. For example, you might want the Duolingo app to open at 8 am every day to remind you to do your next set of lessons.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "Automation" tab at the bottom of the screen. Tap the "+" (plus) icon in the top-right of the screen to create a new automation.

Select "Time of Day." Choose "Sunset" or "Sunrise" or select "Time of Day" and set the time that you want. Select "Daily" to run the automation every day. Tap "Weekly" to select specific days of the week that the automation will run by selecting or deselecting weekdays. Tap "Monthly" to have the automation recur on the same date each month.