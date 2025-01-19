Although it's not possible to create shortcuts on your Apple Watch, you can still run shortcuts you’ve made on your iPhone or Mac from your wrist. There are plenty of shortcuts that you can create to make your Apple Watch even more useful.

1 Start Your Favorite Workout

If you're like me, you use the List view for apps on your Apple Watch as you hate having to look for an app icon you can't really remember among the beehive of apps in the Grid view. The trouble with the list view is that if you want to open the Workout app, you have to scroll through almost every other app on your watch to get to the W section.

You can add the Workout app to your Smart Stack, but that still requires that you select a workout from the list. If you do the same workout regularly, you can create a shortcut that will start your workout of choice with either an open goal or a specific goal that you set. You can then launch this shortcut from the Shortcuts app, ask Siri to launch it, use the Smart Stack, assign it to a Watch face complication, or even the Action Button on an Apple Watch Ultra.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen to create a new shortcut. Tap "Search Actions." Type "Start Workout" and select the "Start Workout" action from the results.

Tap the "Outdoor Run" and select the workout you want to launch. Tap "Open Goal" to set a specific goal for your workout. Tap the name of the workout at the top of the screen and select "Rename." Give the shortcut a memorable name.