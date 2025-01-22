Amazon Echo devices listen for your voice, but they can also recognize other sounds, too. Using Alexa's sound detection skills, you can create some useful routines that will trigger when specific noises are detected in your home.

1 Make an Announcement When Your Washing Cycle is Finished

Amazon Echos can recognize several different sounds. One of the most versatile sounds that your Alexa devices can detect is the beeping of appliances. Many of the appliances around your home will emit beeping sounds to indicate that there's a problem or that a cycle is finished. If you have Alexa devices in the same room as those appliances, you can create routines that will fire whenever the beeping is detected.

In this example, I'll create a routine that makes an announcement on all of my Alexa devices when beeping is detected in the utility room, which should only occur when the washing cycle is finished.

Open the Alexa app and tap "More" at the bottom of the screen. Tap "Routines" and click the "+" (plus) icon at the top of the screen.

Tap "Add an Event" and select "Sound Detection." Choose "Beeping Appliance." Select the Alexa device that you want to listen out for beeping and tap "Next." In this example, I'll choose the Echo Dot in my utility room.