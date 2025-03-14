If you're in the market for a spacious SUV without the hefty price tag, you're in luck. We've pulled together a list of 10 used large SUVs that offer a perfect mix of comfort, power, and reliability, making them an excellent choice for families—all while keeping your budget intact.

Finding a large SUV that fits your needs and budget is no mean feat. That said, these 10 used models offer plenty of space, great features, and impressive reliability without breaking the bank.

From hauling the family around to tackling tough terrain, these SUVs deliver performance without the hefty price tag of new models. With options ranging from well-known brands to hidden gems, we're confident you'll find one that suits your lifestyle and budget. All of the picks in this list come in under $50,000.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and Kelley Blue Book. The models below have been ranked based on their average used starting price from highest to lowest.

10 2022 Lincoln Navigator

Average Used Starting Price: $49,023

Lincoln

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator packs a punch, with its powerful 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 440 horsepower, ensuring a smooth and confident ride. This luxury SUV has an opulent interior made up of top-tier materials, including rich leather and wood accents, with cutting-edge technology such as a 13.2-inch touchscreen and 28-speaker Revel audio System.

Navigator Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission 10-speed automatic Horsepower 440 hp Torque 510 lb-ft Driveline RWD, AWD Towing Capacity 8,700 lbs

Safety and convenience are paramount in the Navigator, which comes equipped with driver-assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera. With three rows of seating, ample cargo space, and a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds, it combines comfort, utility, and performance for a premium driving experience.

Pros

Quietness

Acceleration

Standard safety systems

Cons

Fuel economy

Access

Clumsy handling

9 2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Average Used Starting Price: $46,479

Chevrolet

If you're seeking the ultimate road trip vehicle, look no further than the 2023 Chevrolet Suburban. Large enough to warrant its own ZIP code, this full-size SUV has a spacious cabin offering three rows of seating, more-than-ample cargo room, and a host of modern tech features including a 10.2-inch touchscreen.

Suburban Performance Specifications

Engine 5.3-liter V8 Transmission 10-speed automatic Horsepower 355 hp Torque 383 lb-ft Driveline RWD, AWD Towing Capacity 8,300 lbs

To comfortably haul a family, their luggage, and their boat, the Suburban is powered by either a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, or a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel, producing up to 420 horsepower. Whether navigating city streets or tackling tough terrain, the Suburban blends comfort, power, and utility to meet various driving needs.

Pros

Interior room

Seat comfort

Infotainment system

Cons

Agility

Tall hood hurts visibility

High step-in

8 2022 GMC Yukon

Average Used Starting Price: $46,376

GMC

The 2022 GMC Yukon is another comfortable family hauler, with its spacious cabin seating seven to nine passengers depending on configuration. Its interior is designed for comfort and luxury, with high-quality materials, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, and available features like a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

Yukon Performance Specifications

Engine 5.3-liter V8 Transmission 10-speed automatic Horsepower 355 hp Torque 383 lb-ft Driveline RWD, AWD Towing Capacity 8,400 lbs

With a towing capacity of up to 8,400 pounds, the Yukon's power comes from either a 5.3-liter V8, a 6.2-liter V8, or a 3.0-liter turbo-diesel. With a host of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, the Yukon is a well-rounded option for those seeking a combination of power, space, and luxury.

Pros

Interior room

Seat comfort

Ride

Cons

Agility

Gear selector

High step-in

7 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

Average Used Starting Price: $45,770

Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe is a robust and versatile SUV with three rows of seating, making it an excellent option for families and those needing lots of cargo space. Powered by a choice of V8 engines or a turbo-diesel lump, it delivers a blend of performance and towing capabilities suited for various lifestyles.

Tahoe Performance Specifications

Engine 5.3-liter V8 Transmission 10-speed automatic Horsepower 355 hp Torque 383 lb-ft Driveline RWD, AWD Towing Capacity 8,400 lbs

Inside, the Tahoe boasts a high-tech cabin with user-friendly features, including a large touchscreen and advanced safety systems, ensuring both convenience and peace of mind. Its smooth ride, coupled with options for off-road and luxury trims, makes it adaptable for both urban commutes and rugged adventures.

Pros

Interior room

Seat comfort

Ride

Cons

Agility

Fuel economy

Tall hood cuts visibility

6 2023 INFINITI QX80

Average Used Starting Price: $45,537