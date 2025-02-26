Looking for a fuel-efficient and budget-friendly hybrid SUV? We've rounded up the top 10 used hybrid SUVs that offer impressive mileage, modern features, and excellent value for money.

Let's face it, not everyone is in a position to pay top dollar for a brand-new hybrid SUV. Of course, there's the used market to consider, but with so many options to choose from, the prospect of searching for the right vehicle can be daunting.

We've done the legwork by identifying vehicles that are not only impressively efficient but also great value for money. Don't worry, though—although their prices may be low, there's no compromise on comfort or practicality, nor are they slow or boring to drive.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and Kelley Blue Book. This list is sorted by average used price from highest to lowest.

10 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Average Used Price: $25,353

Subaru

Kicking off our list is the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. This compact crossover makes a great used SUV option because it combines the benefits of hybrid fuel economy, all-wheel drive, and Subaru's well-known reliability.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.0-liter 4-cylinder PZEV Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 152 hp Torque 145 lb-ft Driveline All-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 9.0 seconds Towing Capacity 1,500 lbs Fuel Economy City 27 mpg/Hwy 33 mpg/Comb 30 mpg

With its eco-friendly credentials, low operating costs, and modern safety features, the Crosstrek Hybrid is a smart choice for those looking for a versatile, comfortable, and dependable SUV. Whether you want a vehicle for daily commuting or outdoor adventures, the Crosstrek Hybrid offers a great balance of efficiency and ruggedness.

Pros

Excellent fuel efficiency

Comfortable ride

Good ground clearance

Cons

Relatively small cargo space

Sluggish acceleration

Plain interior

9 2021 Toyota Venza

Average Used Price: $25,097–$28,757

Toyota

Next up is the Toyota Venza, another great used SUV choice for a variety of reasons. It offers efficiency, style, reliability, and modern features, all backed by Toyota's strong reputation.

Performance Specifications

Engine 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 219 hp Torque 163 lb-ft Driveline All-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 7.8 seconds Towing Capacity 6,400 lbs Fuel Capacity City 40 mpg/Hwy 37 mpg/Comb 39 mpg

The Venza is quick and fun to drive. It's also smooth and comfortable and consumes fuel at an extremely slow rate. Further, it looks good, has all-wheel drive, and boasts one of Toyota's best interiors.

Pros

Lexus-like looks

Efficient hybrid powertrain

Premium interior

Cons

Excessive highway noise

Poor cargo space

One of the smallest mid-size SUVs

8 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Average Used Price: $23,651–$26,958

Toyota

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a mid-size SUV with plenty going for it. It's a Toyota, so it's reliable, efficient (another Toyota trait), and family-friendly.

Performance Specifications

Engine 3.5-liter V6 hybrid Transmission CVT automatic Horsepower 306 hp Torque 215 lb-ft Driveline All-wheel drive Towing Capacity 3,500 lbs Fuel Economy City 30 mpg/Hwy 28 mpg/Comb 29 mpg

The Highlander Hybrid offers the benefits of a hybrid powertrain (impressive fuel economy and lower emissions) while maintaining all the versatility of a traditional mid-size SUV, including seating for up to eight and ample cargo space. It also boasts well-rounded features, making it a solid choice for those seeking an eco-conscious, family-friendly vehicle that can easily handle daily driving and long trips.

Pros

Impressive fuel economy

Quiet and compliant ride

Roomy and comfortable

Cons

Small third row

Touchscreen requires extra-long reach

Some road noise at highway speeds

7 2022 Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid

Average Used Price: $22,388–$26,252

Hyundai

If you're seeking a modern, efficient, and well-equipped hybrid SUV, the Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid should definitely be on your shortlist. The added benefit of longer-term warranty coverage makes for a smart and cost-effective investment for those seeking a well-rounded and reliable used SUV.

Performance Specifications

Engine 1.6-liter 4-cylinder hybrid Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 180 hp Torque 195 lb-ft Driveline All-wheel drive 0-60 MPH 7.7 seconds Towing Capacity 2,000 lbs Fuel Economy City 38 mpg/Hwy 38 mpg/Comb 38 mpg

Unlike some sluggish hybrids, the Tuscon Hybrid delivers a peppy and responsive driving experience, making it fun to be behind the wheel while offering great fuel economy. Inside the cabin, it's packed with modern technology and high-quality materials. It also feels spacious, with ample room for five passengers.

Pros

Comfortable ride

Spacious interior

Great fuel economy

Cons

Less-than-sporty handling

Complex infotainment system

Middle rear seat uncomfortable due to floor hump

6 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Average Used Price: $22,096–$25,963