Looking for a fuel-efficient and budget-friendly hybrid SUV? We've rounded up the top 10 used hybrid SUVs that offer impressive mileage, modern features, and excellent value for money.

Let's face it, not everyone is in a position to pay top dollar for a brand-new hybrid SUV. Of course, there's the used market to consider, but with so many options to choose from, the prospect of searching for the right vehicle can be daunting.

We've done the legwork by identifying vehicles that are not only impressively efficient but also great value for money. Don't worry, though—although their prices may be low, there's no compromise on comfort or practicality, nor are they slow or boring to drive.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including Consumer Reports, Edmunds, J.D. Power, and Kelley Blue Book. This list is sorted by average used price from highest to lowest.

Static shot of the 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid.
10 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Average Used Price: $25,353

Full view of a blue 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid driving on a road through a city.
Subaru

Kicking off our list is the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. This compact crossover makes a great used SUV option because it combines the benefits of hybrid fuel economy, all-wheel drive, and Subaru's well-known reliability.

Performance Specifications

Engine

2.0-liter 4-cylinder PZEV

Transmission

CVT automatic

Horsepower

152 hp

Torque

145 lb-ft

Driveline

All-wheel drive

0-60 MPH

9.0 seconds

Towing Capacity

1,500 lbs

Fuel Economy

City 27 mpg/Hwy 33 mpg/Comb 30 mpg

With its eco-friendly credentials, low operating costs, and modern safety features, the Crosstrek Hybrid is a smart choice for those looking for a versatile, comfortable, and dependable SUV. Whether you want a vehicle for daily commuting or outdoor adventures, the Crosstrek Hybrid offers a great balance of efficiency and ruggedness.

Pros

  • Excellent fuel efficiency
  • Comfortable ride
  • Good ground clearance

Cons

  • Relatively small cargo space
  • Sluggish acceleration
  • Plain interior

9 2021 Toyota Venza

Average Used Price: $25,097–$28,757

Full view of 2021 gray Toyota Venza driving over a bridge.
Toyota

Next up is the Toyota Venza, another great used SUV choice for a variety of reasons. It offers efficiency, style, reliability, and modern features, all backed by Toyota's strong reputation.

Performance Specifications

Engine

2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid

Transmission

CVT automatic

Horsepower

219 hp

Torque

163 lb-ft

Driveline

All-wheel drive

0-60 MPH

7.8 seconds

Towing Capacity

6,400 lbs

Fuel Capacity

City 40 mpg/Hwy 37 mpg/Comb 39 mpg

The Venza is quick and fun to drive. It's also smooth and comfortable and consumes fuel at an extremely slow rate. Further, it looks good, has all-wheel drive, and boasts one of Toyota's best interiors.

Pros

  • Lexus-like looks
  • Efficient hybrid powertrain
  • Premium interior

Cons

  • Excessive highway noise
  • Poor cargo space
  • One of the smallest mid-size SUVs

8 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Average Used Price: $23,651–$26,958

Full view of white 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid parked on a bridge.
Toyota

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a mid-size SUV with plenty going for it. It's a Toyota, so it's reliable, efficient (another Toyota trait), and family-friendly.

Performance Specifications

Engine

3.5-liter V6 hybrid

Transmission

CVT automatic

Horsepower

306 hp

Torque

215 lb-ft

Driveline

All-wheel drive

Towing Capacity

3,500 lbs

Fuel Economy

City 30 mpg/Hwy 28 mpg/Comb 29 mpg

The Highlander Hybrid offers the benefits of a hybrid powertrain (impressive fuel economy and lower emissions) while maintaining all the versatility of a traditional mid-size SUV, including seating for up to eight and ample cargo space. It also boasts well-rounded features, making it a solid choice for those seeking an eco-conscious, family-friendly vehicle that can easily handle daily driving and long trips.

Pros

  • Impressive fuel economy
  • Quiet and compliant ride
  • Roomy and comfortable

Cons

  • Small third row
  • Touchscreen requires extra-long reach
  • Some road noise at highway speeds
Front 3/4 shot of a 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe
7 2022 Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid

Average Used Price: $22,388–$26,252

Full view of silver 2021 Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid parked on tarmac with moutains in the background.
Hyundai

If you're seeking a modern, efficient, and well-equipped hybrid SUV, the Hyundai Tuscon Hybrid should definitely be on your shortlist. The added benefit of longer-term warranty coverage makes for a smart and cost-effective investment for those seeking a well-rounded and reliable used SUV.

Performance Specifications

Engine

1.6-liter 4-cylinder hybrid

Transmission

6-speed automatic

Horsepower

180 hp

Torque

195 lb-ft

Driveline

All-wheel drive

0-60 MPH

7.7 seconds

Towing Capacity

2,000 lbs

Fuel Economy

City 38 mpg/Hwy 38 mpg/Comb 38 mpg

Unlike some sluggish hybrids, the Tuscon Hybrid delivers a peppy and responsive driving experience, making it fun to be behind the wheel while offering great fuel economy. Inside the cabin, it's packed with modern technology and high-quality materials. It also feels spacious, with ample room for five passengers.

Pros

  • Comfortable ride
  • Spacious interior
  • Great fuel economy

Cons

  • Less-than-sporty handling
  • Complex infotainment system
  • Middle rear seat uncomfortable due to floor hump

6 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Average Used Price: $22,096–$25,963