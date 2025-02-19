Whether you’re someone invested in technology or you simply desire a comfortable place to sit during your daily commutes, the luxury segment offers tons of high-end vehicles. However, the premium on these cars is something that few can afford, with new models threatening to empty your bank account.

However, if you’re clever, you can get the newest tech and comfort features for a downright bargain. Search the second-hand market, and you’ll find plenty of luxury cars that have been well taken care of. These models boast plush cabins, exciting performance, and a ride quality well above any mainstream vehicle.

Searching the used market, we’ve found ten luxury vehicles that offer the best technology and interior materials for your money. These models are less than ten years old and all cost a fraction of what they would new, despite offering a lot of the same features.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from various manufacturer websites and other authoritative sources, including TopSpeed. Models are ranked based on the average price listed on Edmunds.

10 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Average Used Price: $17,759

Mercedes-Benz Front 3/4 action shot of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

If high-end comfort is what you're after, then you can't get much better than a Mercedes-Benz. The 2017 model year debuted the fifth generation of the E-Class, named the W213. While bordering on eight years old, this premium saloon still features one of the classiest and tech-filled cabins of any car on the road.

Key Tech and Comfort Features

12.3-inch infotainment screen

12.3-inch digital gauge display

Burmester sounds system

Air suspension

Massaging front seats

The 2017 E-Class features a cabin loaded with high-quality materials. While its rear seats aren't the most spacious, those in the front are able to stretch their legs and enjoy the super comfortable seats. It may be on the older side, but it still features tech that rivals new high-end competitors.

9 2020 BMW X1

Average Used Price: $21,524

BMW Front 3/4 shot of a 2020 BMW X1

If you're looking for a small crossover that blends fun with practicality, the X1 is a fantastic choice. The 2020 model year is a second generation X1. It is the facelifted model, though, with updated exterior styling as well as better standard technology in its cabin, including a larger infotainment screen.

Key Tech and Comfort Features

8.8-inch infotainment screen

12-speaker Harmon/Kardon sound system

Wireless smartphone charging

Power-adjustable front seats with memory

Panoramic sunroof

For the most part, the X1 features a plush interior, such as you would expect from the german brand. There are a few bits that give away that the X1 is a more budget-oriented model, though. The standard tech in the BMW crossover is impressive. Just know that the infotainment system only supports Apple CarPlay and not Android Auto.

8 2019 Volvo XC40

Average Used Price: $21,576

Volvo Front 3/4 shot of a 2019 Volvo XC40

Volvo is traditionally known as an upscale yet somewhat dull brand, focusing on safety and comfort above all else. However, their modern lineup has been able to inject some fun into the brand. The XC40 is the perfect example, with funky styling and genuinely playful handling.

Key Tech and Comfort Features

9-inch infotainment screen

12.3-inch digital gauge display

Harmon/Kardon sound system

Wireless smartphone charging

Leather upholstery

The XC40 interior features some quirky elements, but for the most part sticks to the Swedish sensibility that Volvo is known for. A minimalistic approach was taken in the design of the dashboard, with very little clutter. Our only complaint would be that most of the crossover's core controls are only accessed via the touchscreen.

7 2019 Genesis G70

Average Used Price: $22,849

Genesis Front 3/4 shot of a 2019 Genesis G90

Genesis is one of the youngest luxury brands on the market right now, but they have already begun to shake things up in just about every segment. The G70 is their compact sedan, featuring an impressive duo of powertrains and muscular bodywork that is guaranteed to turn heads.

Key Tech and Comfort Features

8-inch infotainment screen

Heads-up display

15-speaker Lexicon sound system

Nappa leather upholstery

12-way power adjustable driver's seat

Genesis came onto the scene roaring out of the gates, offering equal levels of luxury to the segments top players while undercutting them by a couple of thousand dollars. The G70 features brilliant levels of build quality and a comfortable interior. The only downside is that the infotainment system seems to have been ripped from cheaper Hyundai models.

6 2022 Audi A3

Average Used Price: $24,096