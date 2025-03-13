Summary Break the doomscrolling cycle with shame-inducing AI-generated messages using the Shortcuts app.

Create snarky messages using Claude or ChatGPT to berate you whenever you open social media apps.

Make the shortcut read the snarky messages aloud at full volume, nagging you every five minutes until the app is closed.

I am a total sucker for doomscrolling. I find it incredibly hard to tear myself away from the endless stream of miserable stories on apps such as Reddit. Unfortunately, the current levels of doom are so high that there's barely enough time in the day to scroll through it all. I needed a way to break the cycle and wondered if I could get my phone to shame me into stopping.

The Idea Behind My Shortcut

After wasting a couple of hours doomscrolling, I almost always feel shame that I frittered away some more of my life reading depressing content. I wanted to come up with a way to give me the same sense of shame before I even start to doomscroll. What I really wanted was someone who could stand over my shoulder and call me out on my ridiculous behavior.

Reddit | Issarawat Tattong / Shutterstock

Then I realized I kind of already have that on my phone. AI chatbots can easily generate messages snarky enough to at least make me think about whether I'm making sensible life choices. Since it is possible to trigger a shortcut whenever you open a specific app, I was pretty sure that there would be a way to make ChatGPT or another AI chatbot call me out whenever I opened Reddit.

Getting AI to Generate a Snarky Message

The first thing to do is create a message that is mean enough that it will at least make you stop and think about whether you should be wasting your time scrolling through depressing stories on social media. You can write your own message if you want, but the message will always remain the same each time it appears.

You could write multiple messages and have the shortcut show one at random, but eventually you'll start seeing the same messages again.

This is where large language models (LLMs) can help. If you have apps such as ChatGPT or Claude installed on your iPhone, you can use them within your shortcuts. You can ask them to generate a snarky message for you, so that each time the shortcut runs, you'll have a completely new message to berate you for wasting your life. It's a much more effective way to pile on the guilt until you put your phone down.

Creating Your Message Using Claude

For my shortcut, I ended up using a free account on Claude, despite having a subscription to ChatGPT. This is because it's possible to use Claude to generate a message without it being displayed on your iPhone. This doesn't seem to be the case if you use ChatGPT.

You may not want the text to be displayed, for reasons explained later. However, if you prefer to use ChatGPT, the steps are almost exactly the same; just use the "Ask ChatGPT" action in place of the "Ask Claude" action. Whether you want to use Claude or ChatGPT, you'll need to have the relevant app installed on your iPhone.

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone and tap the "+" (plus) button in the top-right corner to create a new shortcut. Tap "Search Actions," type "Claude," and select "Ask Claude" from the results.