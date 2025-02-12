Summary HomeKit Secure Video saves camera footage to iCloud for free as long as you have an iCloud+ subscription, starting at $0.99/month.

Use Home Assistant and the Scrypted add-on to add HomeKit compatibility to non-compatible cameras.

If your camera is already HomeKit-compatible, you don't need to go through this process.

Apple's HomeKit Secure Video lets you save video recordings from your HomeKit-compatible security cameras and video doorbells to iCloud so that you can access the footage from anywhere. If your camera doesn't support HomeKit, you can use Home Assistant with the Scrypted add-on to achieve the same thing.

What You Need to Use HomeKit Secure Video

HomeKit Secure Video is a feature offered by Apple that lets you save the video recorded by your security cameras or video doorbells to iCloud. This means you can access the recordings at any time from anywhere, even if you're not on your home network.

It also means that you don't need to pay for an additional cloud subscription to access your recordings as you do with many popular brands such as Ring. However, you will need an iCloud+ subscription to use the feature; these start from as little as $0.99 per month, although you'll need a higher tier if you want to use HomeKit Secure Video with multiple cameras. You will also need a home hub device like a HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV, or iPad somewhere in your home in order to use Apple's smart home ecosystem.

If your security camera or video doorbell is already compatible with HomeKit, then you can stop reading right here. You can add HomeKit-compatible devices to the Home app directly and get all the benefits of HomeKit Secure Video without any additional effort.

If your camera or doorbell isn't compatible with HomeKit, however, don't despair. There are several ways to add an incompatible camera to HomeKit. One of those methods is to use an open-source video integration platform called Scrypted, which you can run within Home Assistant.

Installing the Scrypted Add-On in Home Assistant

The method I'm going to use in this article installs Scrypted as an add-on within Home Assistant, so if you don't have one already, you'll need to set up a Home Assistant server. Home Assistant is home automation software that can run on something as basic as a Raspberry Pi.

You can run Scrypted as a standalone desktop app or a background service, but if you already have Home Assistant set up, using the add-on is the simplest way to start using it.

In Home Assistant, go to Settings > Add-ons. Click the "Add-On Store" button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. At the top of the screen, click the three-dot menu icon, and select "Repositories." In the "Add" field, enter "https://github.com/koush/scrypted" and click the "Add" button.