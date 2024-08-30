Key Takeaways USB desk fans are surprisingly effective at keeping you cool.

I don't have air conditioning, so I have to rely on alternative ways to keep myself cool while working from home. Traditional pedestal fans are great, but one little accessory that nobody seems to talk about is USB desk fans. If you've never used one, now is the time.

USB Fans Are Surprisingly Great at Keeping You Cool

Fans are highly effective at keeping you cool in several ways. First, a fan dissipates the hot air around you, replacing it with cooler air. It also speeds up sweat evaporation, and since your palms have more sweat glands compared to the rest of your body, even a light breeze is enough to keep your hands dry and cool.

Enter the USB desk fan. This unassuming gadget can create a surprising amount of airflow that'll significantly improve your comfort at your desk, whether you're working long hours or gaming. Some USB fans can spin at speeds of several thousand RPM, which is how they can move so much air so quickly. The best part is that USB fans only draw a few watts of electricity, making them a significantly more cost-effective solution than an AC.

Don't let its size fool you—even though USB fans are a fraction of the size of the real thing, they're still highly effective at cooling you down. A USB fan creates a torrent of concentrated air that you can direct toward your face, neck, hands, or torso. I was skeptical at first, but after trying one, I was surprised by how effective it was at keeping me cool. Say goodbye to sweaty fingers while you type and game!

USB Fans Are Super Versatile

The reason why I don't have an AC is that I rent my place, so it wouldn't make sense to invest in a wall-mounted unit that I can't take with me when I move. USB fans are the exact opposite. They're tiny and super portable, and since they rely on a ubiquitous port to operate, you can plug them in almost anywhere, such as your PC, laptop, power bank, or even a car.

Some USB fans come with adjustable stands perfect for quickly directing the airflow; others have a clip-on (which doubles as a stand) that allows you to mount the fan almost anywhere. For instance, you could mount the clip-on fan underneath your table to cool down your feet and legs. Most USB fans also have adjustable speeds and, trust me, you won't always keep the fan at maximum speed, as it'll keep you too cool.

Once the summer heatwave is over, and you no longer need a USB fan to keep you cool, you can still use it to cool down your electronics instead. You can position it inside your PC and fish the USB cable to the outside of the case to keep your PC cool. You could also use the fan in conjunction with a laptop cooling pad. Another oft-overlooked device that could benefit from direct cooling is your Wi-Fi router, which might even have a USB port that you can use for the fan. The possibilities are endless!

USB Fans Are Dirt Cheap

In addition to virtually zero operating costs, USB fans are a very cheap investment. They're typically in the $7–$20 range, making them one of the cheapest ways to stay cool. USB fans can last around 3–4 years from my experience, so you'd essentially be paying around $3 per summer for the fan.

Since USB fans take up so little space and don't cost a lot, it makes sense to buy multiple. My cousin has three—one for his face and two for his hands and torso. In theory, using multiple fans at lower speeds would allow you to create a breeze that isn't too overpowering with less wear and tear on the fans, so they'd last longer.

Give yourself a break from the tiring summer heat by investing in a cheap USB fan. I guarantee you that your workspace or gaming setup will get much cooler with this simple yet effective solution.