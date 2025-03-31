Most of us use USB drives for temporary file storage, but they can do much more. You can boot an operating system, store and encrypt passwords, automate critical data backups, and more. If you have a spare USB drive that you only use for storage, here are some other ways to make the most of it.

1 Run a Portable OS

Using a USB drive, you can carry a complete operating system in your pocket. This enables you to experiment with a different OS on your device, use a portable operating system on shared computers without leaving activity traces, and have a backup solution to continue working without interruptions if your main installation gets corrupted.

Setting up a portable OS is easy. Download the operating system’s ISO file. Then, use a third-party tool like Rufus to format and create a bootable USB drive. Once it's ready, access your computer’s BIOS/UEFI settings by pressing the designated key during startup, change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive, and restart your computer to boot into the new OS.

You can also use Rufus to create a bootable drive for other operating systems like Linux. Otherwise, you can opt for another tool—the process remains essentially the same.

2 Store and Manage Passwords Securely

Another underrated use for USB drives is securely storing and managing passwords. If you rely on an online password manager or browser-based storage, using a USB drive adds an extra layer of security. It protects your credentials from hacking attempts and data breaches and ensures you always have access to them on any computer.

A basic approach is to save your passwords in a text file, encrypt it, and store it on your USB drive. However, a more secure and convenient option is to use a portable password manager that runs directly from your USB drive and is protected by a master password. Tools like Sticky Password allow you to do this easily.

To use this method, install a password manager like Sticky Password, connect your USB drive to your computer, and configure the portable version through the application settings. Once set up, you can securely store your credentials on the USB drive and use it to autofill login details on any device.