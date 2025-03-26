There is currently a massive trade war between the United States and a number of different countries around the world. This has had a massive effect on a number of different areas of the automotive world, and now it threatens to make importing enthusiast sports cars from Japan even harder.

Cars specifically designed for the Japanese market, or JDM cars, have long been sought after by those in the United States. Their exclusivity has only made them even more attractive. The presidential administration in the United States, however, may make importing them more difficult and a lot more expensive.

We break down how tariffs imposed by the United States have affected the automotive industry and how they could further damage niche enthusiast markets. We outline which models made for the Japanese market will be most affected and how enthusiasts should plan for the increase in cost.

Upcoming Tariffs Could Make Importing Japanese Cars Thousands of Dollars More Expensive

Tariffs have become a pretty large topic of conversation as the United States continues to impose trade tariffs on a number of different countries. We've heard a lot about how this is going to affect the automotive world, with a number of different automakers voicing their concerns. However, one slightly more niche area that could be affected pretty heavily is the importing of JDM vehicles.

What Tariffs Are on the Horizon

The current administration in the United States has been implementing trade tariffs on a number of different countries, attempting to take an 'America First' stance. Unfortunately, this has had a massive effect on the price of goods, from simple grocery items to large-scale machinery. The automotive industry has not been left unaffected and automakers around the world have been warning consumers that prices could skyrocket.

Initially, the tariffs mainly targeted Mexico and Canada. This already felt like it would put a heavy burden on automakers as a number of cars on the road in the United States were manufactured in these countries. This had already hit companies from Japan pretty hard, as they were making use of factories in Mexico. Most recently, however, the administration has promised that it would announce further "reciprocal tariffs" on April 2nd, which could increase the cost of cars from Japan by as much as 25 percent.

Implemented Tariffs

25% Tariff on Imported Trucks

Section 301 Tariffs on Chinese Goods (Including Auto Parts)

2.5% Tariff on Imported Passenger Cars

Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Potential Tariffs

Proposed Tariffs on Chinese EVs

Higher Tariffs on JDM Imports

Higher Tariffs on Mexican and Canadian Auto Parts

How Does This Affect JDM Imports?

Currently, the United States already imposes tariffs on the import of cars designed specifically for the Japanese market. Passenger cars already face a 2.5 percent markup with trucks being hit with a 25 percent surcharge. The current U.S. administration, however, has claimed that a 25 percent tariff on all imported cars could come in to effect on the 2nd of April.

Importing a car from Japan is already a strenuous task, with a number of different regulations limiting the models that can be imported and registered. A vehicle needs to be 25 years old before it can be considered viable for import. On top of this, you obviously need to pay all the fees associated with shipping a vehicle from Japan to the United States. An additional 25 percent charge on top of what you already have to pay is a pretty big blow to enthusiasts.