I used a Light Phone 2 for years, and I have a pre-order for the Light Phone 3 on the way. I love these phones, but there are downsides that brought me back to using a smartphone.
The promise of a Light Phone has always been to live light, primarily in a mental sense. Physically, though, I find myself having to leave home toting around a lot more heavy stuff.
Minimalist Phones Intentionally Do Very Little
The Light Phone has consistently made its name by doing less than almost any other phone. The original could only place calls. Even text messages were a bridge too far. The Light Phone 2 could not only talk and text, but it could also play music, stream podcasts, and show you how to get somewhere. It did all of this on a monochrome E Ink screen and lacked a camera of any kind.
Here is one of the last photos I took of mine, right before I sold it on eBay.