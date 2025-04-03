I used a Light Phone 2 for years, and I have a pre-order for the Light Phone 3 on the way. I love these phones, but there are downsides that brought me back to using a smartphone.

The promise of a Light Phone has always been to live light, primarily in a mental sense. Physically, though, I find myself having to leave home toting around a lot more heavy stuff.

Minimalist Phones Intentionally Do Very Little​

The Light Phone has consistently made its name by doing less than almost any other phone. The original could only place calls. Even text messages were a bridge too far. The Light Phone 2 could not only talk and text, but it could also play music, stream podcasts, and show you how to get somewhere. It did all of this on a monochrome E Ink screen and lacked a camera of any kind.

Here is one of the last photos I took of mine, right before I sold it on eBay.