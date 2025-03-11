Alienware AW3225QF The Alienware AW3225QF is, hands down, the best curved 4K monitor. Instantaneous response time, impressive HDR, and infinite contrast coupled with superb color performance are just some of AW3225QF's strengths. This OLED monitor's main target are gamers, but if you're okay with OLED's shortcomings, this can be a great productivity choice too. See at Best Buy

Wide monitors have earned a place in not only the hearts of gamers, but also the hearts of everyone who values extra productivity. They're great for work and, basically, a great addition to anyone's setup. This monitor by Alienware tends to be pretty expensive, but you can now have it for a really juicy discount.

Best Buy is currently knocking $300 off the price of one of Alienware's best monitors, the AW3225QF. That monitor can usually be had for an insane $1,199 price point, but right now, you can grab it for $899. Still a steep price, but it's a 25% discount, and this monitor has an insane spec sheet attached to it, so it might well be worth the crazy asking price.

The Alienware AW3225QF is a 31.6-inch curved gaming monitor, but there's a lot to unpack under the hood. It boasts a QD-OLED panel with a 4K UHD resolution (3840x2160). It offers a rapid 240Hz refresh rate and an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time, so games will run pretty well in here. It is also G-SYNC compatible. There's HDR support for enhanced contrast, and flexible connectivity options with HDMI and USB-C ports. The monitor is mainly targeted towards gamers, but there are reasons why you might want to consider it even if you're not a gamer. The 31.6-inch screen is pretty big, and the monitor itself has a 21:9 aspect ratio that's great for multitasking and overall productivity needs—just think about how many Excel cells you can fit in this bad boy.

It's the lowest price we've seen this monitor go for, although it's not the very first time it's had this price. Still, this also means that there has never been a better time to buy it. Make sure to hop on Best Buy to get it before it's gone.