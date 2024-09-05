UGREEN showcased its latest Uno Series at IFA 2024 and announced the Revodok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station. The Uno Series features a range of fast-charging accessories designed for iPhone owners, while the Revodok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station offers high-performance connectivity for computers.

The UGREEN Uno Charger 100W is the flagship option, delivering 100W rapid charging capabilities. The company claims the Uno Charger can charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 16'' to 43 percent in only 30 minutes. It has three USB-C ports and one USB-A connector, which lets you fast charge up to four devices at once. The company's "GaNInfinity Chip" helps keep the charger cool even with extended fast charging sessions.

UGREEN also revealed the Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W, a portable battery with Qi2-certified magnetic fast charging at 15W. It also has 20W two-way USB-C fast charging for wired power delivery and a foldable metal stand for convenient charging and use.

There's also the Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W, with 15W wireless magnetic charging for phones and 5W for earbuds, with a 5W USB-C port for watches. The charger has an adjustable viewing angle of up to 70 degrees and is compatible with many Apple devices.

Another option is the Uno Power Bank 10000mAh 30W, which has two-way USB-C 30W fast charging, allowing you to get a full charge in just 2 hours. It also comes with a built-in durable USB-C cable, so you don't have to get one separately. However, if you need another cable anyway, the company now sells a 100W USB-C cable as well. Finally, there's the Uno 6-in-1 USB-C Hub, with four 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and HDMI ports supporting ultra-high refresh rates.

In addition to the Uno Series, UGREEN also showcased the Revodok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station. This docking station offers data transfer speeds of up to 80 to 120Gbps. It supports up to three displays at 8K 60Hz and features 13 ports. The Revodok Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station is compatible with many devices, including TBT3, TBT4, TBT5, and USB-C computers.

These new chargers, cables, and hubs will start arriving at stores on September 16. You'll be able to get them from Amazon or UGREEN's online store.

