In an industry where sleekness often smothers out personality, I’m fond of Ugreen’s peripheral-with-a-face gimmick. The Ugreen Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W continues this fun legacy. The problem is, behind its name hides a white lie.

Ugreen Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W 8 / 10 $44.99 $69.99 Save $25 Wireless magnetic power bank that attaches to Qi2-compatible phones or to other devices using a USB-C port. It features an adjustable stand and a screen that displays the remaining battery through emotes and percentages. Pros Screen is useful and cute

USB-C charging with multicharging

Adjustable stand

Not prone to scratching phone Cons Charging capacity is lower than marketed

Bulky

Short cable $44.99 at Ugreen $45 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Ugreen Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W Review retails for $69.99 and comes with a 1.75-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. It’s available in two colors: black and purple.

Specifications Brand Ugreen Ports USB-C (one) Weight 8.1 ounces Dimensions 4.2 x 2.7 x 0.8 inches Battery Technology Qi2 Voltage 3.6 V Multicharge? Yes Screen Yes Cell Capacity 10,000 mAh Rated Capacity 6,000 mAh Expand

When 10,000 mAh Is Really 6,000 mAh

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

Here’s a dirty little secret about power banks—their marketed charging capacity is typically a white lie.

Companies usually advertise a power bank's cell capacity, which is the total capacity of its batteries. However, the rated capacity—the portion of the battery that's available for charging other devices—is often much lower. This happens because the power bank increases its voltage to charge devices more quickly. Anker has a support page breaking down specific equations if you’d like to know more.

So, while Ugreen markets its Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank as having a capacity of 10,000 mAh, its rated capacity is 6,000 mAh. While this information isn’t readily available online, it’s printed both on the back of the box and in the fine print on the device. This business practice is far from exclusive to Ugreen, but it’s important to understand that you’re getting roughly 60% of the charging power that the name touts.

This said, you can still do quite a lot with a capacity of 6,000 mAh. It took 85% of the rated capacity to wirelessly charge my iPhone 16 Pro Max from 0% to 100% while the phone was in light use. A full charge of the biggest iPhone with extra to spare is already good, so if you’re charging a smaller phone, results will likely be even better. It’s not earth-shattering, but it doesn’t need to be when this Qi2 power bank has other things going for it.

One last note about the charging experience is that there is no metal-on-metal contact when the power bank is magnetically attached to an iPhone. Everything that touches the phone is soft silicone. Not needing to worry about scratches is always a plus.

USB-C Charging Is Nifty

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

Alongside 15 W wireless charging, you can plug a USB-C cable into the side of the power bank for 20 W wired charging.

This is a nice bit of versatility. 20W is enough to handle any portable consumer device, including low-power laptops. It’s even a slightly faster way to charge your phone, though not by a particularly relevant amount. It's also noteworthy that this port allows you to charge another device via USB-C while your phone charges wirelessly.

The USB-C to USB-C cable bundled with the device is pretty short at 1.75 feet. I used a longer cable to give slack when the power bank was tethered to an outlet or another device. At the same time, it’s a perfect length when you need a lightweight cable on the go.

The Screen Is More Than Just a Happy Face

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

I had to bury the lede on what makes this device unique to discuss its power capacity, but finally, here we are. Ugreen’s trademark gimmick of including screens that emote based on a device’s remaining charge capacity has returned, and I’m a big fan of both the personality and functionality it brings to the table.

The premise is pretty simple—heart eyes when the power bank is topped up, varying degrees of smiling faces as power decreases, and a pained face when the battery runs low. It’s a quick way to get an idea of how much battery is left with a click of the power button.

The display also shows the specific percentage of remaining charge between emotes. Personally, this solves my distaste for the obtuse LED power indicators most power banks use, so you get the best of both worlds here.

Speaking of charm, the power bank’s adjustable stand looks like the screen creature’s. They also allow for a wide range of viewing angles, particularly if you want to orient your phone in landscape mode as a desk clock. When retracted, the stand serves the dual purpose of covering much of the legalese Ugreen was required to print on the power bank.

If there’s one major downside to all of this, it’s that the screen and built-in stand add extra bulk to an already hefty unit. While it wasn’t impossible to hold my phone with the power bank attached, it also wasn’t comfortable, and I have decently large hands. It’s also not well suited for pockets, even my decently large ones. If this is important to you, look for sleeker power bank designs instead.

Should You Buy the Ugreen Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W?

Tim Rattray / How-To Geek

The 6,000 mAh rated capacity of the Ugreen Uno Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh 15W is something worth knowing but not a deal-breaker, as you’ll find that to be true of virtually any power bank (this one just puts it in the name without a disclaimer). Accounting for that, I think this is a good pickup if you like some added personality to your tech products and don’t mind the bulk.