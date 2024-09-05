Key Takeaways The Ugreen Uno Charger 100W offers an impressively fast charging capability for up to four devices at once, but a vague display and bulky design may be off-putting.

A unique shoe-shaped stand and digital face add style, but the cover can get lost easily.

At $59.99, the Ugreen Uno Charger 100W offers rapid charging with some design quirks, making it a fun yet functional choice.

If you’ve ever reached for a USB-C power adapter and thought it wasn’t a fun enough product, then you’ll love the Ugreen Uno Charger 100W. With several different digital faces and a stand in the shape of shoes, this power brick has a ton of style. The problem is that it focuses on fun over some functionality.

Ugreen Uno Charger 100W 7 / 10 Ugreen Uno Charger 100W stands out with its impressive 100W rapid charging capability. A single port can charge a MacBook Pro 16-inch to 43% in just 30 minutes. Furthermore, the three USB-C and one USB-A ports can fast charge up to four devices simultaneously. Pros Multiple ports

High single-port power (and plenty for multiple devices)

Unique design Cons Shoes cover can get lost

Display is vague and not easy to parse $59.99 at Ugreen

Price and Availability

The Ugreen Uno Charger 100W will be available for purchase around September 16, 2024, at a retail price of $59.99. If you don’t want (or need) a full 100W of power, the company also makes smaller and cheaper versions in 35W and 65W variants.

Specifications Output 100W (total) Cable included No Charging Ports 3 USB-C, 1 USB-A Weight 265g Dimension 52.16 x 48.9 x 81.94mm Protocols PD 3.0/2.0; QC 4.0+/4.0/3.0/2.0; 5V/1A; 5V/2.4A; AFC; SCP; PPS Expand

Uno Is the Name, Charging Is the Game

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Ugreen Uno Charger 100W follows cues from previous Ugreen Uno chargers with less power capabilities. This new one is bigger, more powerful, and has more ports. The most notable trait of these Uno chargers is the digital face.

It makes sense to try to play with the design since there’s not much else to separate one company’s USB charger from another. They’ve all become very similar. Even Ugreen makes multiple 100W chargers. (Although there is some experimentation going on for Apple Watch owners.)

For instance, the four USB ports on top splitting 100W of power output isn’t revolutionary. The first two USB-C ports are capable of 100W each when used independently. As you start to mix and match the different ones, you get a mix of output wattage. If you use all four at once, the ports are capable of 45W, 30W, 7.5W, and 7.5W—from left to right.

Beyond the number of ports and power, it’s all design. The two outlet prongs don’t fold, so they stick into a pair of plastic shoes. There’s also a top headband with circular bulbs on the sides to mimic the look of headphones.

There Are Some Considerations With This Charger

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

While this charger is built around its digital face, its display doesn’t show actual numbers. It smiles when it’s plugged in and introduces itself as Uno but only gives sly eye and lip changes depending on the charging status. It’s cute, but it wasn’t very handy when I had to constantly check the manual to remember what the different faces translated to—no device connected, fast charging, or fully charged.

I’m not that great at reading humans’ expressions; I found it nearly impossible to decipher this charging brick’s feelings. (As a note, the marketing images show several varied faces, but the instructions only detail three.) To get the most out of the screen, you’ll also need to plug the charger into a horizontal outlet like a power strip lying on a desk. That wasn’t a common use case for me, so the screen was constantly pointed up or down as it was plugged sideways into a wall outlet.

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

Be aware that the charger feels pretty heavy, so if you plug it into a wall outlet, there’s a chance it won’t be supported well by old, loose outlets. I had mixed results in testing. In some that I tried, it fit securely and didn’t fall out, while other outlets were no match for the charger’s own heft—265 grams.

My final major annoyance with the Uno Charger 100W is its shoes—or plug cover. It’s just a plastic piece that slips over the two prongs to keep them from jabbing into anything. Crafting them in the shape of shoes so the charger can stand up is clever, but when the charger is in use, there’s no place to attach them, and they just roam free.

I’m convinced I will lose that plastic cover before too long. Ugreen did think of adding a magnet to the plastic shoes so they can stick somewhere, but they don’t stick to any place on the charger.

Should You Buy Ugreen Uno Charger 100W?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

The Ugreen Uno Charger 100W continues the company’s obsession with trying to give some of its chargers a personality. There’s nothing wrong with that, and since it’s only been a few of the company’s products, I like the choice it’s providing to potential customers. It’s okay for tech products to be fun.

Unfortunately, if you want a charger that isn’t like all the rest out there, you’ll have to make some trade-offs. The device is a bit heavy, and the screen doesn’t provide much actual value. Plus, if you’re not careful, the cover shaped like a pair of shoes might disappear forever.

Still, with the basics of 100W of power and four USB ports, it’s hard to go wrong—even if it’s not perfect.