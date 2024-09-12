Key Takeaways Tilting Qi2 charging spot, USB-C port, and StandBy mode support are standout features.

A vertical phone may obstruct the digital face, and the side USB-C port output is low.

The Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Charger is recommended for desk use and may not be ideal as a portable charger.

With two wireless charging spots, an extra USB-C output port, and a transforming digital face, the Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W is a fairly complete power station. As convenient as it can be for charging an iPhone and AirPods at a desk, it has plenty of caveats, too.

Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W 7 / 10 The Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W uses smart status emojis to enhance the user experience with fun. Its 15W magnetic wireless charger is Qi2 certified and meets the needs of the iPhone. Pros Tilting Qi2 charging spot

Side USB-C port

Supports StandBy mode Cons Vertical phone can block digital face

Low output power from side USB-C port

High cost for 25W total power charger $69.99 at Ugreen

Price and Availability

The Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W retails for $69.99 and will be available around September 16, 2024. The charger is part of the company’s latest Uno devices, including a new 100W, four-port wall charger.

Specifications Output 25W total Type Qi2 Charging Ports x2 wireless, x1 USB-C Weight 365g Dimension 3.07 x 2.36 x 2.36in Smart Features 70-degree tilting charger Expand

The Perfect Size for a Desk

First, I think defining what this 2-in-1 charger can and can’t do is important. Part of that stems from the fact that it can actually charge more than two devices at once—despite being called a two-in-one.

First, there’s the main Qi2 charging spot that can fold flat and tilt up to 70 degrees. Underneath that is a 5W wireless charging spot meant to handle AirPods or other small-ish Qi-capable devices. On the right is a USB-C port for more general charging of a wired device. The spec sheet I have lists that port as only able to provide 5W of power, but in my tests, I saw it around 7W. Regardless, it’s a slower charging port.

Measuring a little over 3 inches tall and 2.3 inches deep, the charger isn’t small, but it’s also not large. Its size and 356-gram weight are more important than its size alone, which makes me think its best use is planted firmly on a desk rather than as an optimal travel charger.

The weight and its stature make it sturdy, so I’m not sure chiseling some bulk away in a future generation would actually keep it effective on a desk.

I would recommend it primarily for daily home use, but if you want to travel with it, I don’t think it would be the worst thing. I just wouldn’t buy it specifically as a portable charger. The Ugreen Foldable Charging Station is more compact if you want a similar portable option. (If you want more power, the Ugreen Nexode 100W is what you're looking for.)

Charging an iPhone Is a Smack to the Face

One of the eye-catching features of this charger is its front-facing digital face. It shows eyes and a mouth when it’s charging a device and just eyes when it’s not—like this charger.

Interestingly, if you tilt the top charger up and place your iPhone vertically, the phone blocks the face. That seems like a silly oversight. If you rotate your phone horizontally, then you can see the face. This is an ideal charger for StandBy mode to get big widgets at your desk or nightstand.

There’s also the caveat that you need to tilt the top charger up to use the AirPods one underneath. It’s minor and may not be an issue, but there are certainly some considerations when deciding what devices to power up.

Should You Buy the Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W?

I found the Ugreen Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 15W to be a welcome addition to my desk. It slid right in and gave my iPhone and AirPods a constant place to power up. I also really liked having the side USB-C port to occasionally recharge my mouse or keyboard via a cable. There are a ton of ways to accomplish this same task of refilling batteries, but this Ugreen Uno solution fits my needs well.