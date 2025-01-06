UGREEN announced Revodok Max 2131 today at CES 2025, a Thunderbolt 5 docking station sporting more ports and better video output features than its Thunderbolt 4 counterparts.

Thunderbolt 5 is the latest iteration of the standard, which has just started appearing on computers and accessories. Apple's latest M4 MacBook Pro is equipped with Thunderbolt 5, which promises up to 80 Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth. The specification also includes up to 120 Gbps in Bandwidth Boost mode, which is reserved mostly for external displays. In comparison, Thunderbolt 4 docks like Ugreen's existing Revodok Max 213 are limited to 40 Gbps, and USB4 version 2.0 maxes out at 80 Gbps. Thunderbolt 5 fully supports USB4 V2, DisplayPort 2.1, and PCI Express Gen 4 and older.

The new Revodok Max 2131 is not the first Thunderbolt 5 dock to hit the market, but it fully leverages Thunderbolt 5's capabilities to deliver up to 80 Gbps of bidirectional bandwidth for transferring files and uses 120Gbps Bandwidth Boost for versatile video output capabilities. It can mirror or extend your computer's built-in display.

On Windows, the dock supports up to 8K resolution at a refresh rate of 60Hz. On Mac computers, however, video output is capped at 6K resolution at 60 Hz as macOS doesn't natively support 8K external displays. Higher refresh rates are available with lower resolutions, such as 2560x1440 at 120Hz and 1080p at 120Hz. Other supported resolutions in the single-display mode include 4K at 60H or 30Hz, as well as 1080p, 720p, and 480p (all at 60Hz).

In dual-display mode, you can connect up to two external displays to your Mac or Windows PC. However, your Mac must be powered by a Pro or Max M1, M2, M3, or M4 chip in order to take full advantage of dual-display mode. Any Macs equipped with the standard M1, M2, M3, and M4 chips are limited to a single video output. Some Mac Mini models can have a second display through the built-in HDMI port, but that wouldn't work through this dock.

The new Revodok Max 2131 dock has you covered with three Thunderbolt 5 ports each capable of up to 80/120Gbps data transfer or 8K video output. Other I/O ports include a single USB-C 3.2 port for up to 10Gbps data transfer, two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports rated at 10Gbps each, and a pair of older USB-A 3.0 Gen2 ports (5Gbps) for older devices.

We're not done yet. Revodok Max 2131 includes two memory card readers, one SD 4.0 and the other microSD 4.0 (also known as TF), each supporting UHS-II speeds up to 312 megabytes per second and up to 2TB capacities. You can connect the dock to your high-speed Internet router via the built-in RJ45 Ethernet port for up to 2.5Gbps data transfer. Last but not least, there's a built-in 3.55mm audio jack for podcasting and other audio needs.

The dock connects to a host machine via the USB-C interface that transfers data whilst charging your laptop with up to 85W of Power Delivery (you also get a 180W GaN power adapter to charge the dock and any connected devices). The accessory measures 5.87 inches wide (14.9cm), 2.08 inches tall (5.28 cm), and 3.79 inches tall (9.62cm), weighing 27.58 ounces or about 782 grams.

UGREEN will accept pre-orders for the new Revodok Max 2131 Thunderbolt 5 docking station via its website. It will be available in the first quarter of 2025, with pricing yet to be determined.

Source: UGREEN