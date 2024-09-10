Key Takeaways It has a cute user interface with simple operation and a happy design.

Battery banks sure are helpful in a pinch. If your phone is about to die, you can refill it to 100% in less than 2 hours with the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W. The question is how big and heavy are you willing to go for a sturdy battery bank?

Price and Availability

The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh has a retail price of $49.99 on the Ugreen website and on Amazon. As of the time of publication, it is available to purchase with a ten-dollar "new release discount" at both retailers.

Specifications Brand Ugreen Battery Capacity 12000mAh Weight 11.6 ounces Dimensions 4.5 × 1.8 × 1.8 inches Maximum Discharge 100W AC Charge Time ~1.5 hours USB Ports USB-C x 1, USB-A x1 Screen LCD Expand

A Uniquely User-Friendly Design

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

My favorite thing about the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank is the adorable user interface. It’s simple to use, with only one button on the side to activate the screen. Initially, the screen will show you the exact charge percentage that is remaining on the device. After a few moments, the screen will turn into a happy face! When it’s fully charged, the eyes will show as hearts, and if it’s almost out of power, it will look tired instead. I thought it was super cute.

The simplistic design continues on the side of the Power Bank, where you have only two USB ports to choose from. There is a standard USB-A and a USB-C port, and that’s it. The USB-C port is also what you use to charge the Power Bank, so you won’t be able to use pass-through charging if you’re trying to charge the device while also charging your phone.

The Charging Experience

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

The charging experience was pretty impressive with the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh. It took less than two hours to charge the battery to 100%. I will note that I originally tried to charge it with my PC and the USB-C port did not have enough power to handle the battery. I ended up plugging it into a regular outlet using an Anker AC adapter.

I charged my Pixel 7a with this device, and it was fast-charging and ready to go in about 90 minutes. The full charge of my phone left the 12000mAh Power Bank at about 30%, which is expected for this battery’s capacity. The remaining power was enough to give my earbuds a recharge while on the go. It’s important to note that this battery bank does not provide wireless charging. Cords required!

It’s a Bulky Battery

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

My main complaint about the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh is its bulky size and weight. Ugreen is known for their larger sized battery options, so it’s not a huge surprise that the portable charger would be similar. The specs don’t seem too bad at 4.5 × 1.8 × 1.8 inches, but that’s a bit of a handful. It weighs 11.6 ounces, which isn’t exactly heavy. However, if you’re planning on keeping this battery bank in a backpack or purse for emergency use on the go, that’s a hefty little brick you’re going to be carrying around all the time.

Should You Buy the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W?

The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 12000mAh 100W is a reliable and fast charger with a happy personality. But, it’s hefty and bulky design makes it a less than ideal pick for those who need to prioritize portability when they are shopping for a battery bank. Ugreen does make a slimmer 65W battery for a little more money. Anker's portable charger has a 20000mAh capacity and a much slimmer design at the same price. However, it doesn’t have a digital interface that greets you with a smiling face when it’s fully charged. If you don’t mind a larger size and prefer a happy disposition for your battery bank, then the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank is a great choice.