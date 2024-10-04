Key Takeaways The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh features a happy and informative display with detailed charging information.

The high-capacity power bank charges quickly with multiple USB ports, but it is large and heavy.

The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh is large and in charge, but if you’re looking for a reliable, high-capacity battery, then you might think this one is worth the weight.

Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W 8 / 10 $75.99 $99.99 Save $24 The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000 mAh is a high capacity portable power bank that is capable of charging a mobile phone multple times before needing a recharge. Pros Informative digital interface

Fast charging

2 USB-C ports, 1 USB-A port

Includes travel pouch Cons Heavy and bulky

USB-C cord is short $75.99 at Ugreen $100 at Amazon

Price and Availability

The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh has a retail price of $99.99. At the time of publication, it is currently available at discount prices on the Ugreen website and on Amazon.

Brand Ugreen Battery Capacity 20000mAh(72Wh) Ports 2 USB-C, 1 USB-A Weight 1 Dimensions L2.1×W2.0 ×H5.1 in Maximum Discharge 100W AC Charge Time 2 HRS USB Ports 3 Multicharge? YES Screen TFT Color Screen Expand

Happy and Informative Display

Ugreen's latest power banks are known for being reliable and, well…happy. Many of their products, like the Ugreen Uno charger, have cute and happy faces on their digital displays to help indicate charging status. The Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh also has a cute face when you turn on the display, but it provides a lot more information, too!

This battery bank’s digital display shows details about every port’s wattage output in addition to the charge status and percentage remaining. The display is crystal clear and very useful when charging multiple devices on the go.

The Charging Experience

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

The Ugreen Nexode Power Bank is very easy to useand charges up very quickly. I was able to charge the bank from 0 to 100% in less than two hours. The 20000mAh capacity is definitely an improvement to the 12000mAh model; this larger version includes an additional USB-C port, giving the 20000mAh model a total of two USB-C ports and a USB-A.

The additional USB-C port means you can charge the bank and your phone simultaneously or provide power to even more devices all at the same time. If you’re looking for pass-thru charging, you’ll be happy with this power bank!

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

With one full charge of the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank, I was able to completely charge my smartphone and fill up my MacBook Air to 70%. I was really impressed with the high capacity of this battery, which also holds its charge extremely well. You can keep it in your backpack and use it to charge your phone multiple times before needing a full power bank recharge.

The only downside to the charging experience is that the provided USB-C cord is fairly short. However, if the cord that comes in the package isn’t ideal for you, you can always use a USB-C cord of your choice.

A Power Bank the Size of a Soda Can

Debbie Gluzband / How-To Geek

It’s important to note that this power bank is a whopper. It weighs a beefy 14.8 ounces and is practically the size of a soda can. It’s also slightly larger than the 12000mAh version of the Nexode. If you’re looking for something light and compact, this might not be your best choice.

While this power bank is large, it's also sturdy and simple. This model comes with a soft pouch to keep it protected, so if you can handle a little extra weight, you can throw it in your travel bag and know that you’ll have a trusty backup battery ready to go whenever you need it.

Should You Buy the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 130W?

Ugreen has a reputation for creating reliable power banks, and they’ve released many different models to suit people’s different needs. Check out the Ugreen website to see all the different types of power banks and desk chargers that might suit your needs.

If you want a slimmer power bank, check out the Ugreen 100W 20000 mAh Power Bank, a smaller option with similar capabilities. But if you don't mind the large size and a little extra weight, the Ugreen Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh is a fantastic and reliable choice for charging your devices on the go!