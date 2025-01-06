Today, UGREEN announced a new multi-port desktop charging station that can power up as many as five laptops or similar high-powered devices simultaneously.

The new Nexode 500W features upgraded technology in the same tried-and-tested compact design as other Nexode power adapters. It's based on GaN technology, which uses gallium-nitride material instead of silicone, resulting in a much smaller footprint and higher energy efficiency. Joining UGREEN's lineup of Nexode chargers, the new 500W Nexode dethrones the current 300W Nexode, which used to be the company's most powerful desktop charger.

In a multi-device world where everyone uses at least a smartphone and a laptop—with many people also owning a tablet, a smartwatch, and other devices—everyone needs a versatile charger to simplify their life by powering up multiple devices at once. Well, this thing is equipped with four USB-C ports, each capable of putting out up to 100W of power—enough to charge laptops like MacBook Air. If you own a power-hungry laptop such as Apple's MacBook Pro (140W) or Dell's XPS (130W), the new Nexode has you covered, as one of its USB-C ports is rated at a whopping 240W.

You can use the available charging ports however you see fit. For example, you may hook up two laptops, two tablets, and a smartphone to power up simultaneously. UGREEN says the charger is also compatible with e-bikes. Like with all multi-port chargers, power is shared across ports, with each new plugged device prompting the charger to renegotiate power requirements between the devices and redistributing power across the ports accordingly.

You'll need to consult UGREEN's chart illustrating how total power output is shared across all the port combinations. But as a general rule of thumb, you'll want to plug the device that requires the most wattage into the first USB-C port, followed by others. In addition to the five USB-C ports, the new Nexode 500W includes one USB-A port rated at 22.5W for charging devices like smartwatches, AirPods, and other Bluetooth headphones.

The new Nexode looks business. With its space-saving design, rubber padding, and rubber lifts, this thing can be used vertically or horizontally without sliding around your desk. Its matte-gray casing looks and feels professional, with black plating encasing the front and back. And while it's a decent size, the charger will take up much less space on your desk or in a bag than would carrying five different chargers and laptop bricks.

The new Nexode incorporates the USB-C Power Delivery 3.1 protocol to enable fast charging capabilities and safety features like overcharge and overheating protection. The charger uses the latest GaN chips and incorporates UGREEN's dynamic temperature sensors.

The accessory measures 5.75 inches wide (14.6cm), 4.51 inches tall (11.46cm) and 2.39 inches deep (6.07cm). It weighs 63.49 ounces, or about 1.8 kilograms. UGREEN will accept pre-orders for the new Nexode 500W via its website, with shipments starting in March 2025.

UGREEN is a premium Chinese brand specializing in USB-C chargers, cables, power banks, power stations, docks, hubs, and similar accessories. It also recently branched out into NAS products with its NASync series of fast networked storage solutions.

Source: UGREEN