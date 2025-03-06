UGREEN Car Phone Mount for Magsafe Air Vent Car Mount Magnetic Phone Holder $8 $10 Save $2 This mount attaches to your car’s air vent and uses MagSafe-compatible magnets for sticking to your phone. $8 at Amazon

If you have a compatible iPhone, a MagSafe car mount is a fantastic upgrade from clamp-style mounts or placing your phone in a cup holder. Now you can get a UGREEN MagSafe mount for just $8 on Amazon, but you have to click the ‘Apply 20% coupon’ button.

This mount attaches to your car’s air vent and uses MagSafe-compatible magnets for sticking to your phone. You can just hold your phone up to the mount, and it will snap in place. Importantly, you can take your phone on and off the mount with only one hand—a big safety upgrade from the clamp-like mounts and holders that are still common. UGREEN says this one has a “high-grade N52 magnet with holding force of 2500 g.”

I haven’t used this exact UGREEN phone mount, but I have bought similar MagSafe car vent mounts for other people as gifts, because they’re great upgrades for convenience and safety. No more fiddling with a clamp to detach your phone or looking away from the road at your cup holder, passenger seat, or hand. With a satisfying plop, your phone is attached to the dashboard for easy access to Google Maps, Spotify, or whatever else you need.

Importantly, you need an iPhone model with MagSafe support, which currently includes iPhone 16, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or iPhone 12 models. Other Android phones and iPhone models should still be able to use it with a MagSafe case. If your iPhone supports MagSafe, but you have a case on it, the case needs to have its own magnets to maintain a secure connection.

The other catch is that the UGREEN car mount is only a magnetic phone mount. It is not a charging pad that will charge the connected phone. You can still plug in your phone to a separate charger while it’s on the mount, if needed.

This deal requires you click the Coupon button on the Amazon store page, which drops the price from the usual $9.99 to roughly $7.99. Amazon Prime members should get free shipping in most regions.