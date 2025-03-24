UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus $595 $700 Save $105 UGREEN's NASync DXP4800 Plus offers exceptional power for the price. It features four drive bays, a pair of M.2 NVMe slots, 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet jacks, an SD card reader, and upgradable DDR5 RAM. $595 at Amazon

UGREEN's NASync lineup offers exceptional hardware for the price. Still, a discount is much appreciated. The four-bay DXP4800 Plus is currently on sale for $595, its lowest price since launch.

The DXP4800 Plus features a 12th Gen Intel Pentium Gold 8505 5-Core CPU, four SATA drive bays, two M.2 NVMe slots, DDR5 RAM expandable up to 64GB, plus dedicated 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet ports. It's more powerful than other NAS devices in this price range, and the maximum 96TB of SATA storage can accommodate a range of projects, from Plex servers to networked security camera systems.

I reviewed the DXP4800 Plus' lesser sibling, the UGREEN DXP2800 and was very impressed by its hardware. It's attractive, powerful, and easily upgradable. UGREEN's operating system has also improved a lot over the last year and is now an acceptable choice for running Docker containers or apps, though advanced users can run an alternative OS without much fuss, and doing so will not violate UGREEN's hardware warranty.

Note that the DXP4800 Plus sold at an early-bird price of just $419 during its crowdfunding campaign in 2024. We're unlikely to see such a low price again, and $595 is still very generous for the hardware, so it's hard to complain. Again, this is the lowest price we've seen since launch.

You can buy the UGREEN DXP4800 Plus for $595 at Amazon today. It does not include any hard drives, so you'll need to buy those separately, although it comes with 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 128GB cache drive preinstalled.