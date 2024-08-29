Canonical has released version 24.04.1 LTS of Ubuntu Linux, across desktop platforms, servers, IoT devices, and other platforms. This update focuses on improving stability and bug fixes that came in the initial release of 24.04 LTS.

The update is especially important Linux distributions that rely on Ubuntu LTS as a base. For example, KDE Neon is currently rebasing its software builds from Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04 to take advantage of the improved features and stability offered by the newer release. If you're using the standard Ubuntu distribution, this update gives you a bunch of helpful bug fixes and minor improvements.

The main Ubuntu 24.04 update arrived back in April, including an expanded file manager search, expandable notifications, and consolidated settings options in the GNOME 46 desktop environment. It also added ZFS encryption, installer improvements, a new App Center, and a dedicated app for firmware updates. Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS provides the latest toolchains for popular programming languages like Python, Rust, Ruby, Go, PHP, and Perl. It also includes support for essential libraries and packages and popular frameworks like OpenCV, TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch, and Kubeflow.

Enterprise users will get to use the improved networking configuration tool Netplan 1.0, which offers better wireless compatibility and usability. They also get Canonical Landscape, a tool for monitoring and managing Ubuntu machines. It's likely to help IT administrators maintain compliance in their businesses. The integration with Active Directory and Group Policy Objects will help simplify the management of Ubuntu instances in enterprise environments, allowing administrators to use familiar tools and processes. For organizations that need extended support, Ubuntu Pro is offering a 10-year security maintenance period and 12 years of total support. This subscription comes with more features and benefits for enterprise deployments.

You can download Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS from Canonical's website. If you already have Ubuntu installed, it should appear as a system update soon.

Source: Ubuntu