Ubisoft is set to release an Animus Hub on March 20, 2025 alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows. This Hub will serve as a central menu that lets players access several Assassin's Creed games without using Ubisoft Connect, the company’s usual game launcher.

While Ubisoft describes the Hub as "not a standalone launcher," it effectively functions as one. A launcher is an app or service you use to launch a game, and this is used to launch a bunch of Assassin's Creed titles.

The key difference between Animus and typical launchers is that players must own Assassin's Creed Shadows to access it. We've expected something like this since the idea of Assassin's Creed Infinity was thrown around. The Hub will be available on all platforms where Assassin's Creed Shadows is playable: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Ubisoft+, Amazon Luna, Windows PC, and Mac.

Players can access games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins through the Hub. You must insert the disc to play them if you have physical copies of these games. Unfortunately, games released before Origins are not supported at this time, but there's always hope that they will be in the future.

The Animus Hub will develop over time, and Ubisoft plans to add new features, content, and rewards. The goal is to better connect the different stories in the Assassin's Creed universe, especially the Modern Day story, with the historical events in the games.

The Animus Hub has four main features: Memories, Projects, the Exchange, and the Vault. Memories let players explore the stories of recent heroes from the series. Projects include additional missions called "Anomalies" that can be played within Assassin's Creed Shadows and are accessible through the in-game Target Board. The Exchange and the Vault require an internet connection to use. The Vault contains parts of a new Modern Day storyline.

