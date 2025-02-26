Ubisoft has confirmed that the gameplay footage leaked for its upcoming game, Assassin's Creed Shadows, is real. However, that doesn't mean the footage is exactly how the game will be when it is released.

The leak appeared on various online platforms, including social media and streaming sites, showing gameplay and story details months before the game is set to be released. The release date has not changed and Assassin's Creed Shadows will come out on March 20, 2025, despite Ubisoft confirming the leaks are real.

Ubisoft said in a statement, "We are aware players have accessed Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of its official release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game. Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers. Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks! March 20 will be here soon!"

Some people reported finding physical copies of the game for sale online, often at much higher prices than expected. Although these listings were quickly taken down, the content was already widely shared.

Ubisoft's acknowledgment of the situation is at least a little lighthearted. The tweet was followed by a reply that confirmed this didn't mean a delay, as many comments suspected it would. However, part of the response is interesting.

Ubisoft stated the game is still being worked on, so the final version of it will include improved versions of the features. Ubisoft asked players not to share spoilers so that others can enjoy the game when it's officially released. They recognized that the leak was unfortunate and could affect the game's launch, but they didn't provide any information about taking legal action against the people who shared the leaked material.

I've seen the leaks and have looked through everything online already. There are a lot of spoilers, so it's a good idea to avoid the game if you are planning to buy it. If you're not—then reconsider. The game is actually very good, and you don't need to just take my word for it, as others agree.

The game is fluid and smooth, and the combat looks very well done. I imagine the day one patch will make it a lot better, which is likely what Ubisoft means when it says the features will be improved.

The early release of gameplay footage raises serious concerns about Ubisoft's security measures and how they handle their game distribution. The fact that copies of the game were easily obtained and shared indicates weaknesses in their security. This issue not only affects the upcoming release of the game but also poses larger risks for the company and its future projects.

Ubisoft has leaks pretty often, but this is the worst I've seen. The discovery of multiple copies in circulation highlights a bigger problem that needs to be addressed right away. It is hard to keep hype up for a game people have seen for a month before an official release.

The leak goes beyond just showing unfinished gameplay; it creates a major challenge for Ubisoft in handling marketing. This is a big blunder that will likely cost Ubisoft. Managing fan expectations and the story around the game's release is crucial, and losing control a month early is likely going to make some heads at Ubisoft angry.

