Summary The Twinkly Reindeer offers vibrant, customizable LEDs for festive decoration.

The ornament is pricey at $250, the app can be challenging, but the Reindeer impresses with bright lights.

The reindeer is durable, looks great during the day, and is worth it if you have other Twinkly lights.

Most holiday decor is pretty static. You flip a switch, and the lights turn on. After testing out the Twinkly Reindeer for several weeks, I can tell you that I don't plan to go back to "dumb" decorations any time soon. Now if only smart home devices weren't so pricey.

Your changes have been saved Twinkly Reindeers 8 / 10 Twinkly Reindeer are app-controlled LED illuminated reindeer figures that offer customizable light displays for festive decoration. Pros 240 bright and colorful RGB LEDs

Easy to set up and store

Almost unlimited customization options Cons One of the most expensive pieces of decor you might buy for a season holiday

Mobile app can be confusing to operate See at Amazon $250 at Twinkly

Price and Availability

The Twinkly Reindeers come in two versions: Stag and Doe. I tested the Stag model, which retails for $249.99. The Doe option is available for $229.99. Both versions can be purchased directly from Twinkly or on Amazon.

Set Up Made Easy

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Twinkly sends you everything in a single, compact package, with each item zip-tied together. I recommend being careful when releasing the head from the S hook that holds it under the frame as dropping the piece would pull tension on the cable connecting everything.

After swinging it upward, you hook the head into place using two slots in the neck. All the pieces are already wired together, so you don't need to worry about connecting any cables.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

You also have the option to customize the stag's antler orientation. It's a bit hard to see in the above photo, but you can position the antler to either be perpendicular or parallel to the stag's body. I chose the perpendicular option, as seen in other photos within this review.

Close

The neck connection isn't completely flush, so expect a small gap between the two pieces. Thankfully, you'll never notice this once you step back and turn on the lights.

Finally, the box includes stakes that you should use to secure the deer in place if you use it in your yard. The ornament weighs a lot, so it easily tips over if it's not on level ground.

The Lights Are Bright and Vibrant

Plug in the long power cable, and you'll be good to get started. After getting the Twinkly Deer up and running (more on that below), I was greatly impressed by just how bright and evenly lit the decoration was. For the price, I expected nothing less, but the reindeer could light up my entire lawn by itself at night. Enable one of the dynamic effects and each design was easy to recognize and looked amazing.

The build materials feel premium and sturdy. A metal frame gives the ornament its shape, but you'll mostly be looking at the transparent plastic shell that covers the body alongside the 240 individual LEDs (160 LEDs on the doe). It's a pretty standard-looking design compared to other Christmas lawn decor.

The reindeer is also IP44-rated, so it should withstand most winter weather, including heavy rain.