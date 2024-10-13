Key Takeaways PlugBug 50 offers Find My support for tracking the charger.

The charger intelligently routes power to each device plugged in.

Compromises include the chunky size and higher price.

Twelve South’s latest power adapter, the PlugBug 50, available in 50W and 120W variants, not only boasts the charging strength but also adds Apple’s Find My so you can keep tabs on these expensive devices. The functionality is ideal, but the chargers, including their size, are compromised.

Price and Availability

The PlugBug 50 retails for $69.99, while the PlugBug 120 sells for $119.99. Both models are essentially the same except that the 50W model has two USB-C charging ports and the 120W has four ports.

There are also international versions available that come with swappable plugs for the U.S., U.K., E.U., A.U., K.R., and C.N. with a travel case. Those travel models cost $10 more each.

Specifications Output Power 50W Color Red and white Cable included No Charging Ports 2 Weight 110g Dimension 3.3 x 1.93 x 0.86in Smart Features Apple Find My Expand

It’s a Bug for Plugs With Other Features

Power adapters aren’t the most exciting pieces of technology, but there are two key reasons to potentially get excited about what Twelve South is doing here. The main thing is the inclusion of Apple’s Find My.

This means the PlugBug 50 (and 120) can be added to an iPhone’s Find My app and tracked later if you misplace it. There’s nothing magical about how this works. The same CR2032 battery that an AirTag uses is hidden in the back of the charger to power Find My integration. Be aware that you will need to replace that battery about once a year, which adds a little cost and some hassle.

The other selling point for these chargers is that they intelligently reroute power to whichever USB-C port is being used. While plenty of newer power adapters can deliver a lot of power, many of them are limited to specific ports.

If you plug in only one device, it will get 50W of power, assuming it can handle that amount. If you plug in a second device to the PlugBug 50, one will get 20W, and the other will get 30W. There’s no port that acts as the primary or secondary. Each can deliver whatever power it needs based on the device plugged in. That’s cool.

The Compromises of This Premium Charger

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek Twelve South PlugBug 50 in the middle with 120 on the right and an old PlugBug Slim on the left.

I really liked not having to check which port I was plugging a cable into with the PlugBug 50 since it would intelligently deliver the most power to either port. The charger worked well and reliably as I powered up various devices.

I had no issues with the PlugBug 50’s functionality. However, it’s much chunkier than other powerful chargers. For example, Nomad’s 65W Slim Power Adapter is much smaller, more powerful, and even cheaper. I assume those are the compromises needed to add location tracking to the PlugBug.

The PlugBug 120 is huge! I have a hard time believing a lot of people will actually be able to lose that large red-colored charger. It also won’t fit behind furniture easily either.

Should You Buy the Twelve South PlugBug 50 (or 120)?

Tyler Hayes / How-To Geek

In a bit of irony, the Twelve South PlugBug 50 (or 120) is more expensive because of its Find My tracking feature, which becomes more necessary so you don’t lose a costly product. But really, only people characteristically prone to losing things should be drawn to this power supply. The Find My integration is generally useful if needed, but I wouldn’t buy it just because of it.

If you can keep track of your chargers, the $70 price and hassle of dealing with an additional battery don’t make this a must-have device.

If you are set on the device, however, I would recommend the PlugBug 50 over the PlugBug 120—unless you need the extra power. Sure, you get four ports instead of two, but the size is significantly larger, which also increases the weight. It’s much less portable and less necessary for Find My support.