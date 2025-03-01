Samsung's latest Galaxy S25 series has several display-related features that can either make or break your experience. To help you explore them, here are the 10 most important settings you should tweak to get the most out of your Galaxy S25's display.

Enable This Setting Before Applying a Screen Protector

Not all screen protectors are built the same. While thin ones work well with touchscreens, those with added thickness can decrease the screen's touch sensitivity.

Whether you get a branded tempered glass for your Galaxy S25 or a cheap one, I strongly recommend enabling the "Touch sensitivity" toggle in the display settings menu. It allows the phone to detect even the slightest pressure on the screen, resulting in better touch accuracy and usability with a screen protector.

Increase the Resolution to QHD+

If you've got a Galaxy S25 Plus or the Galaxy S25 Ultra, increasing the screen resolution should be among the first things you do. These phones have a QHD panel, but by default, Samsung sets the screen resolution to FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels, 416 ppi) to save battery life.

What's good is that there's an option to set the screen at the sharpest resolution. All you've to do is go to Settings > Display > Screen resolution and choose the QHD+ (3120 x 1440, 512 ppi) option.

Unfortunately, the vanilla Galaxy S25 has an FHD+ screen, so you can't increase its resolution. For reference, the baseline iPhone 16 has a resolution of 2556 x 1179, which is better than the Galaxy S25's.

Increase the Maximum Manual Brightness

By default, the Galaxy S25's screen can only achieve its peak brightness in the adaptive brightness mode (when enough light is falling on the phone, such as in direct sunlight).

However, if you're not a fan of the adaptive brightness mode but still want your Galaxy S25's screen to shine as bright as possible, disable adaptive brightness in Settings > Display and enable the "Extra brightness" toggle.

Your Galaxy S25's screen should brighten up instantly. Readjust the brightness level per your requirement, and rest assured that the screen will always retain its brightness.

Tweak the Screen's Color Profile

By default, the Galaxy S25's screen is set to the Vivid color profile. While this makes the screen look vibrant and punchy, not everyone likes popping colors.

If you want your handset to have a neutral color profile, go to Settings > Display > Screen mode and select Natural. This tones down the colors a bit, making it more comfortable to look at the screen.

On the other hand, if you can't get enough of how vibrant the screen looks, you can tap on "Advanced settings" and increase the vividness slider to make the colors pop out even more.

Personally, I prefer the Natural color profile on the Galaxy S25+ to the Vivid.

Enable Eye Comfort Shield for Limiting Blue Light

If you're concerned about the blue light emissions from the Galaxy S25's screen, you should enable the Eye Comfort Shield feature in the Display settings menu. The feature uses warmer colors to protect your eyes from excessive strain.

You can even choose how you want the feature to work. In the Adaptive mode, your Galaxy S25 automatically adjusts the screen's temperature based on the time of the day and the ambient lighting conditions (similar to Apple's True Tone).

In the Custom mode, One UI allows you to select the color temperature and a schedule (always on, sunset to sunrise, or custom). Moreover, this could be a helpful feature for those with eye-related issues.

Set the Screen Timeout per Your Convenience

Next on the list of settings to tweak after getting the Galaxy S25 is the screen timeout limit. This obvious yet important display setting can be very annoying when you're reading something or following recipes and the screen keeps turning off.

I've seen people poke at their smartphone's screen for no reason but to keep it awake. To fix the issue, head to Settings > Display > scre