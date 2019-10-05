Answer: Stephen King

While working on his 1980 novel Firestarter, Stephen King found himself with a protagonist in need of a technical term to describe her ability to create and control fire with her mind.

Taking a cue from an earlier writer, Henry Holt, King modified Holt’s early 20th-century coinage of psychokinesis into pyrokinesis. After appearing in the novel, the term entered popular usage and has made appearances in many comic books, televisions shows, and movies, including The X-Files, The X-Men, and The Dresden Files.