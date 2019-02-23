Answer: The Simpsons

The Simpsons universe is home to a large cast of characters including one Rainier Luftwaffe Wolfcastle, a muscle-bound actor that plays the role of action-movie hero McBain. McBain’s character is a parody of 1980s action heroes like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis—his name is even a play on the John McClane character from the Die Hard series.

While Rainier Luftwaffe Wolfcastle’s actual appearances as an active character in the show are limited, he frequently appears in the background on television sets in homes and offices across the Simpson’s universe in one of his many action films. While the individual clips may appear to just be satirical snippets of action movies—one-liners before shooting bad guys, the good cop dying two days before retirement, etc.—when strung together, all the background clips seen in The Simpsons actually form one complete McBain film.