Geek Trivia
Which Popular Website’s Name Is The Result Of A Misspelling?
Answer: Google
When Sergey Brin and Larry Page sat down to register the name and domain of their young search engine, they wanted a name that invoked a sense of the magnitude of information their search engine indexed. What better word than googol—a mathematical term that stands in for 10 to the hundredth power, or 10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.
If Googol was what they were going for, then how did we end up with Google instead? While Brin and Page might be brilliant computer scientists, they’re terrible spellers.