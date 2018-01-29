Answer: Pineapple

If you’ve ever indulged in a bit too much pineapple in a single sitting, there’s a good chance that you stumbled upon the answer to today’s trivia question in a painful sort of way. Pineapple is a delicious fruit, but if you eat too much of it at once, it will leave your mouth and tongue raw.

That’s because pineapple contains an enzyme known as bromelain. This enzyme is extracted from pineapples (it’s particularly concentrated in the stems, but found throughout the fruit) and used as a meat tenderizer. The amount in the fruit of a single pineapple is not significant from an industrial production standpoint, but consuming a large serving of pineapple can leave the inside of your mouth feeling sore since the enzyme is powerful enough to begin breaking down the sensitive skin on the inside of your mouth. Thankfully, oral tissue heals quickly, and within a few hours to a day, the pineapple mouth effect fades.

Image by Maks Narodenko/Shutterstock.