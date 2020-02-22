To Assist With Construction Of The Saturn V Rockets, Which Of These Groups Was Brought In As Consultants?

Answer: October Sky

It’s one thing to take a book and make a clever movie adaptation of it. It’s clever on a whole other level to take a book, however, make a good movie adaptation of it, and give the movie a new and catchy name that’s actually an anagram of the original book title.

That’s exactly what happened with the film October Sky. The critically acclaimed 1999 film is focused on the amateur rocketry exploits of a group of boys growing up in a coal-mining town in West Virginia. The story, which reviewers described as a moving coming-of-age story packed with sincerity and inspiration, was based on the memoir of Homer Hickman, Jr. and his life in just such a small town. The memoir was titled Rocket Boys—October Sky is an anagram of Rocket Boys and a very clever way to give the story a fresh, but topical, title.